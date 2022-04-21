Prof Akosa urges all to be responsible with first-aid and professional home healthcare

Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, the Chairman of the Order of St John Ambulance, said first-aid training and professional home healthcare as lifesaving responses are collective responsibilities of all to safeguard the health of citizens.

Therefore, the St John Ambulance would establish a school for first aid training and home care in Accra to teach the public on how to care for injured persons and those who are unwell.

Prof Akosa said this during the 85th Anniversary launch of St Johns Ambulance in Accra adding that it was the organisation’s goal to have schools in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Ho.

He mentioned Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) administration, haemorrhage management (how to control bleeding), immobilisation (restricting the movement of a broken bone in the leg), and how to place casualties in the recovery position as some of the lifesaving skills to be provided.

He expressed concern over many Ghanaians’ inability to help in medical situations, which prompted the initiative, and urged the Health Minister, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, to lead the national advocacy on first aid and safety education.

He expressed regret that at accident scenes, since people lacked the knowledge and skills to assist the victims, they prefer to take photographs of the situation.

The advocacy by the Health Ministry would help every member of society to prepare for medical emergencies as and when they happened, whether at the workplace, school or community.

He called for the strict enforcement of section 28 of the Factories, Offices and Shops Act, 1970 (Act 328), which called for a “first aider” and first aid kit in every factory, shop, or office.

“If you are a boss and your staff are important to you, then you must ensure that during an emergency there are people there to assist,” he said.

Dr Martha Gyansa Lutterrodt, the Technical Coordinator, MoH, lauded the forebears of the Ambulance Service for their contribution to the well-being of citizens and challenged the current staff to emulate their example and carve a niche for themselves.

Admitting that COVID-19 slowed down the work of St John Ambulance, she urged the staff to be proactive and continue to work hard following the lifting of the restrictions and pledged the MoH’s support to the institution.

Dr Kwame Apedzi, the Chief Executive Officer, St John’s Ambulance, said the organisation operated as an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) provider in first aid, ambulance, community health, and youth development, with over 6000 volunteers across Ghana.

He said the staff had trained health and safety officers of almost all the mining firms in Ghana.

“St John is the only firm in Ghana licensed by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to offer first aid training to cabin crew and engineers of all the local airlines in Ghana,” he said.

“Particularly this year, we have offered first aid services to a mass gathering such as Osu Manste funeral, La Manste funeral and festivals such as Akwasi Dae and Damba to mention a few.”

On the theme: “First Aid Saves Lives: Learn First Aid Skills”, the 85th Anniversary would see the training of fisher folks, blood donation exercises and offering of free CPR education to the public.

Established on June 24, 1937, the St John Ambulance has the vision of being a front-line provider of first aid training and care services in Ghana, with a mission to reducing suffering and saving lives through first aid.