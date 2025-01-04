Prof. Akosua Adomako Ampofo Raises Concerns Over Transparency and Sustainability of Free SHS Policy

Prof. Akosua Adomako Ampofo, a prominent academic from the University of Ghana, has voiced serious concerns regarding the transparency and long-term sustainability of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Speaking on Newsfile on JoyNews, she criticized the management of the policy, which is largely funded by Ghanaian taxpayers, for its lack of transparency and failure to adequately recognize the financial contributions that support it.

“The Free SHS is being subsidized by Ghanaians, but this is not reflected in official statistics,” Prof. Ampofo remarked, highlighting a key issue she believes has been overlooked in the broader discourse about the policy’s effectiveness.

She also drew attention to how various stakeholders within the education sector have been silenced when it comes to addressing the financial realities surrounding the policy. “PTAs are not allowed to discuss their contributions, old students can’t disclose their investments, and principals are silenced from stating their financial needs for fear of ‘disgracing the government,’” she noted, stressing the lack of open dialogue about the true costs involved in implementing Free SHS.

Prof. Ampofo’s comments underscore a growing concern about the transparency of government-funded initiatives and the need for a more honest discussion about the financial implications of policies that directly impact the nation’s education system.