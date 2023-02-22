Prof Alabi picks form for Mahama

Prof Joshua Alabi, a former Rector of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Wednesday picked nomination form for former President John Dramani Mahama for National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries.

He was accompanied to the party headquarters by some regional executives of the Party from the Western North and Northern regions and other supporters of former President Mahama.

Prof Alabi was optimistic of victory for Mr Mahama at the primaries and the 2024 presidential election.

He said the NDC had the experience and track record to turn the Ghanaian economy around and bring relief to the people and urged the populace to vote it back to power.

“Ghanaians are not only crying for the NDC to come back to power but are asking for a well experienced leader… With the current economic crisis, leadership counts and experience is the key… One who has done it before, one who is very humble, one who shows love to people, and one who believes in people centred policies,” he said

Prof Alabi said in the 1980’s when things were very difficult in the country, it was the experienced hands from the NDC who turned the fortunes of the economy around and said that times was here again.

“The NDC has done it before and has experienced hands to assist the former President Mahama to do it again,” he added.

Other aspirants who also picked nomination forms from the NDC headquarters are: Mr Ernest Kwaku Kobea from the Weija Constituency and representative of Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

The Party is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flag bearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.