Prof. Amevi Acakpovi urges graduands to be innovative in the World of Works

The Ag. Vice-Chancellor of Accra Technical University, Prof. Amevi Acakpovi has urged graduands to embrace the challenges in the world of Works (WoWs) with resilience, drive innovation to enable them pursue their academic and working goals with purpose.

He advised students not to be spectators in today’s rapid changing world but be the ones in shaping it, adding that the world belongs to the bold, innovators and lifelong learners who are unafraid to embrace new ideas, skills and smart way of thinking.

“Your resilience will transform obstacles into opportunities and set back into stepping stones”, he said and pointed out to graduands that their academic achievement is the foundation towards building their respective future.

The Ag. Vice-Chancellor was speaking at the 24th congregation ceremony in Accra which 6,976 total graduands in various programs such as Diploma, Higher National Diploma (HND), GAF certificates/Diploma/Advanced Diplomas and Bachelor of Technology programs.

He said the institution has expanded its offerings by introducing and running 12 new M. Tech, 25 new B. Tech, and specialized diploma programs aligned with industry and stated further that the university witnessed an increase in student enrollment across various programs.

“ATU was adjudged Best TVET Institution at the Ghana Tertiary Awards and was named also Best Educational University in West Africa at the Africa Academia Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,” Prof. Acakpovi said.

On infrastructure, the Ag. Vice Chancellor said a 5-storey lecture and office complex have been completed. Construction of a 5-storey students’ (hostel) is underway, solar facilities on campus is completed, B. Tech and HCIM. blocks are renovated, acquisition of a waste compactor, phase 1 of the university clinic is yet to be commissioned, among others.

In his part, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said ATU plays a pivotal role in the country’s educational landscape, saying the institution has immensely contributed to the national human capital development.

He said the government’s primary objective in the educational space is to work fervently to scale up teaching and learning and foster critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills to meet the needs of the evolving job market.

The Minister advised graduates to dream big, work diligently, and never stop learning and be good ambassadors of ATU. in their working endeavors and contribute their quota towards the growth and development of the university.

