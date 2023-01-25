Prof Asante urges youth to be circumspect in choosing a career

Professor Eric Apau Asante, Director of E-Learning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has advised the youth to be circumspect in making career choices.

He said it was important to choose courses carefully since that would define the future.

Prof. Asante, who is an Elder of The Church of Pentecost and the Deputy Youth Director of the Church, made the call at an end-of-year luncheon summit organised by the Men’s Ministry of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) in Obuasi.

The event, which was on the theme: “A Healthy Professional: Possessing the Industries for Christ,” was attended by the entire members of the Center, the Resident Minister as well as other ministry members from the Obuasi Area.

Prof. Asante emphasised the need for students to focus on getting good grades to enhance their prospects of successful careers.

Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, the Presiding Elder of the Centre, who is also the Sustainability Manager of AngloGold Ashanti, spoke about emerging opportunities in Obuasi and how the youth could take advantage for sustainable livelihood.

He said apart from employment opportunities that AngloGold Ashanti offered young people of Obuasi, there was also a huge potential in farming, saying that, food was a basic need for the growing population of Obuasi and beyond.

He advised the youth to consider farming as a viable business to improve their livelihoods.

Elder Desmond Addison, Leader of the Pentecost Men’s Ministry, said the Centre previously provided items and cash support to the aged, needy, and widows during the end-of-year event.

He said the leadership of the Centre, however, decided to change the face of the event for the benefit of all by having a feast with all members of the Centre while discussing issues on career guidance and emerging opportunities in Obuasi.