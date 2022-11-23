Prof. Ato Duncan believes traditional medicine sector can grow Ghana’s economy

Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, President of Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM) says the traditional medicine sector has the potential to bring in more foreign exchange to address Ghana’s economic challenges when well structured and supported.

“There is the need to find another commodity that can bring in forex. Ghana can rake in billion of dollars from traditional medicine if the sector is well structured and supported.

“This will help provide jobs, stabilise the Cedi and grow the economy,” he said.

Professor Duncan said this when he and other executive members of the Association were sworn into office.

He said GHAFTRAM under his tenure would be pursuing a “Green Gold” herbal medicine agenda to make Ghanaian herbal medicine more valuable and internationally recognised.

Professor Duncan said they would be partnering with countries and institutions that had made progress in the herbal medicine sector to learn from them to develop Ghana’s sector.

He added that they would be constituting research committees to enhance scientific research and production of herbal medicine products.

Dr Anastasia Yirenkyi, Director of Traditional and Alternative Medicines Department, Ministry of Health, urged practitioners to keep up with high standards in their production.

She said the sector was a key component of the country’s healthcare structure, which needed to be enhanced for maximum health and economic benefits.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), said the GJA would be partnering the GHAFTRAM to reposition it.

In all, 22 executives were sworn into office as to President, First and Second Vice Presidents, General Secretary, First and Second Deputy General Secretaries and a Treasurer.

The rest were: Financial Secretary, Assistant Financial Secretary, National Organiser and Deputy National Organiser, National Coordinators and two deputies, and three patrons.