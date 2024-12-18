Prof. David Millar: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Political Future Remains Bright Despite Election Loss

Despite his recent defeat in the presidential election, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s political career is far from over, according to educationist Prof. David Millar.

In a discussion about Bawumia’s future, Prof. Millar emphasized that the Vice President’s loss in the election was not solely a reflection of his personal shortcomings but was more influenced by the broader political and economic context under the Akufo-Addo administration.

“Dr. Bawumia still has a very bright future,” Prof. Millar asserted. “His political career is far from finished. The loss he suffered was more a result of the decisions made by the Akufo-Addo administration than any flaws of his own.”

Prof. Millar offered a candid reflection on Bawumia’s role within the administration, noting that during the second term of President Akufo-Addo, the Vice President appeared to have been sidelined in key decision-making processes. This, according to Prof. Millar, significantly impacted Bawumia’s ability to connect with voters, who increasingly viewed him as disconnected from the administration’s actions.

“Many people felt that Bawumia was sidelined, particularly in the second term. His position, while still held, didn’t allow him to influence the decisions that ultimately affected the electorate,” Prof. Millar explained.

He also highlighted the public perception that Bawumia was closely tied to the decisions that led to the country’s economic difficulties, which played a significant role in the outcome of the election.

“People saw him as a key player in the decisions that contributed to the economic challenges, and that certainly cost him votes,” Prof. Millar observed, noting that the economic struggles under the administration likely fueled disillusionment among many voters.

Despite these setbacks, Prof. Millar remains optimistic about Bawumia’s political future. “His political future remains promising. He has the resilience to recover from this loss and re-establish his influence,” he stated, expressing confidence in Bawumia’s ability to stage a political comeback.

Addressing the criticism of Bawumia, particularly regarding accusations of dishonesty, Prof. Millar defended the Vice President’s integrity. While he acknowledged that Bawumia sometimes presents figures in an exaggerated manner to make a political point, he insisted that the Vice President’s statements are based on facts.

“Dr. Bawumia does not lie. He speaks based on facts, but yes, sometimes the figures he presents can be exaggerated in his attempts to make a political argument,” Prof. Millar remarked, reinforcing his belief in Bawumia’s potential to overcome his challenges and rebuild his political career.