Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, the Founder of Rabito Clinic Limited was at the weekend decorated as the “the Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time” at the 10th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards 2020.

The award, which was bestowed by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana in partnership with the Ministry of Business Development, seeks to honour the accomplishment of long-standing Entrepreneurs to motivate the budding generation.

A statement from Rabitio Clinic and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the ceremony, which was a virtual live programme was the third time in ten years that Prof Delle was awarded at the prestigious awards.

In 2013, he won the Health and Medical Services entrepreneur of the year award and in 2015, the Prof Delle was inaugurated into the Hall of Fame Award (Health Services)category.

This year’s award, which marks a decade, was on the theme: “Celebrating Ten Years of Entrepreneurial Excellence and Business Development in Ghana”.

The statement said the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Award 2020 is the 10th anniversary Champions of Champion celebration to honour great entrepreneurs who revolutionized business, created opportunities for others and changed the way we think and live.

The statement quoted Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, the Founder of EFG: “While we believe these men and women to be the best of the best, their accomplishments are varied and not easily compared having built a legacy, demonstrated corporate leadership, sustained business performance, integrity, vision and business innovation in Ghana.”

Mr Gaisie said: “Our intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he deserves and to use their example to inspire budding entrepreneurs, Corporate Executives, Public Sector Executives, and Business Leaders to achieve similar success”.

Prof Delle was born on November 18, 1943, in Nandom in the Upper West Region of Ghana and is the Founder, Board Chairman, and Chief Medical Officer of Rabito Clinic, which he founded in 1974.

He started his educational foundation in Nandom through the support of his mentor, His Eminence the late Cardinal Peter Prekuu Dery, and received a full scholarship to study at the University of Padua in Italy, where he obtained his Doctor of Medicine and Surgery in 1970.

Thereafter, he obtained a post-graduate diploma in Tropical Medicine at the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium, and a Diploma in Skin and Venereal Diseases (DSVD) at the University of Padua in 1972.

He was appointed a Resident Medical Officer and Lecturer in Skin Diseases at the University of Padua from 1972 to 1974.

On his return home after acquiring academic and professional experience, he started a private medical practice, the Rabito Clinic in Ghana in 1974.

This was in fulfilment of his childhood dream to invest in Africa and serve his people and named the clinic after his academic and career mentor Prof Caologero Rabito formerly of the University of Padua, Italy.

Prof Delle is known for his expertise in the treatment of complex dermatological cases.

Advertisements