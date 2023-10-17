Prof. Douglas Boateng accepts role as Chairman of ESG-related award schemes

In a significant development for the world of sustainability and social responsibility, Professor Douglas Boateng has accepted the role of Chairman for three prestigious award schemes: the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards (SSIA), the Women in Mining & Energy Awards (WiMEA), and the Health, Environment Safety & Security Awards (HESS).

Widely recognized as a leading authority in the fields of sustainability, responsible business practices, and social investment, Prof. Boateng’s decision to take on this leadership role is a significant boost, not only for the integrity of these awards, which aim to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in these areas but the wider national push toward improved sustainability.

In an official letter of invitation from Ianmatsun Global Services Ltd, the organizers of these awards, Prof. Boateng, an acknowledged social entrepreneur, was praised for his extensive career in sustainability and social investment. His impressive track record includes the prestigious position of Professor Extraordinaire at the University of South Africa and key roles at globally renowned organizations such as the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply and the Commonwealth Business Council.

Upon accepting the role, Prof. Boateng expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to contribute to these awards.

“I am honoured to accept the position of Chairman for the SSIA, WiMEA, and HESS Awards. These awards align perfectly with my lifelong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices for the long term benefit of the ordinary citzen. I look forward to working with the dedicated team at Ianmatsun Global Services Ltd. to recognize and promote excellence in these critical areas,” he stated.

With a Master’s degree in industrial and manufacturing logistics systems and a Doctor of Engineering, Professor Boateng, an International Chartered Director, has a deep understanding of the intricate relationship between supply chain management and long-term economic development.

He has successfully held several global and multi-sectoral C-Suite and chairmanship positions in various industries and government sectors, demonstrating his ability to drive positive change in diverse settings.

Prof. Boateng’s contributions to the fields of logistics and supply chain governance and management have been widely recognized. He has been inducted into various global institutional and organizational Walls of Fame, including the Institute of Directors Southern Africa’s recognition in 2008 for his worldwide contribution to logistics and supply chain governance and management.

Moreover, Professor Boateng’s unwavering commitment and dedication to raising awareness, leadership, mentorship, and thought-provoking publications in supply chain management have earned him over six independent lifetime achiever’s awards from various global organizations, including Hewlett Packard. His commitment to sustainable practices and long-term economic development aligns perfectly with the missions of the SSIA, WiMEA, and HESS Awards.

Isaac Nana Adu-Gyamfi, the Events Director at Ianmatsun Global Services Ltd, expressed his excitement about having Prof. Boateng on board, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Professor Douglas Boateng as our Chairman. His extensive knowledge and experience in sustainability and social investment will undoubtedly elevate the SSIA, WiMEA, and HESS Awards to new heights.”

“The appointment of Prof. Boateng as Chairman marks a significant milestone for these awards, signifying a commitment to recognizing and promoting sustainable practices, gender diversity, equality, and inclusion, as well as health, environment, safety, and security in various industries. His leadership is expected to inspire and guide the awards to even greater success in the future. We look forward to working closely with him to further our mission of promoting excellence in these crucial fields,” he added.