Prof. Douglas Boateng-chaired institutions shine CEO Awards and CIMG Awards

Two institutions under the leadership of Professor Douglas Boateng, the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) and Labadi Beach Hotel, celebrated significant wins at the second edition of the Ghana CEO Vision & Awards ceremony, CIMG Awards and HR Focus Awards 2023.

Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, CEO of MIIF, proudly received the prestigious ‘CEO of the Year’ award in the Minerals category, while David Attu Eduaful, the Managing Director of Labadi Beach Hotel, was honoured with the ‘Excellence in Leadership’ accolade at the Ghana CEO Vision & Awards for skillfully navigating the hospitality giant beyond the challenges of the pandemic.

Labadi Beach Hotel had earlier won the Best HR Management in Hospitality at the HR Focus Awards 2023 and also recently won the CIMG Hospitality Facility of the Year.

Prof. Boateng, speaking about the awards, stressed the importance of good corporate governance. He believed that winning these awards was proof that following ethical and responsible business practices could lead to remarkable success. “These awards are a testament to the power of proper corporate governance and the remarkable outcomes it can achieve,” he said.

Prof. Boateng added that when he was given the mandate the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reminded him that MIIF, especially, was a Ghana and a generational project and not a political party project. To this end, he explained that, there was going to be minimal interference and they have lived up to their promise.

“It is for this reason why we have managed to create the fastest growing sectorial sovereign fund within record time. I am proud of the work we have done so far and I extend a hearty congratulations to the executive management and the other board members of the fund. We shall continue to do what is in the best interest of Ghana and Ghanaians,” he said.

He also went further to laud Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and its Director General, Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang and board chair, Elizabeth Ohene, for empowering the board of Labadi Beach Hotel to function with minimal interference. “This is how institutions are best run. When they are allowed to function properly with good boards and corporate governance principles, they flourish,” he said.

Mineral Rich

MIIF was established as Ghana’s minerals sovereign fund, with the aim of strategically leveraging the mining sector’s value creation potential for sustainable national development.

Under the tutelage of Prof. Boateng as Chairman and Mr. Koranteng as CEO, MIIF has defied global economic challenges, experiencing rapid growth in just 18 months. Starting at approximately US$125 million in October 2021, when they were appointed, MIIF’s Assets Under Management (AUM) are projected to surpass US$1 billion by January 2024, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing specialized funds during this period.

Prof. Boateng re-emphasized Ghana’s historical significance in West African mining, with the country currently being the leading gold producer on the continent. However, the mining industry had not fully realized its potential to deliver long-term prosperity and opportunities until now.

He was optimistic about the future as MIIF recently announced a US$32.9 million capital investment in Ghana’s first-ever lithium mine, Atlantic Lithium, signalling its commitment to the mining sector’s growth and diversification.

Additionally, MIIF is considering a GH¢300 million investment in the Ada-Songor Salt project operated by Electrochem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the McDan Group of Companies, with the potential to become the continent’s largest salt industrial complex.

Labadi Beach Hotel’s resilience and success.

Under the guidance of Professor Boateng, Labadi Beach Hotel has continued to thrive despite economic challenges. Earlier this year, the hotel, a key player in the hospitality industry, presented a GH¢10 million dividend to its sole shareholder, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), for the year 2021. It is projected that the hotel shall declare another dividend to the shareholder.

This remarkable achievement followed the unprecedented challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and served as another reason to celebrate Labadi Beach Hotel’s 42-year legacy of providing top-quality services to guests and contributing significantly to Ghana’s tourism sector.

The hotel’s growth is evident, having expanded from its original 104 rooms to now offering 164 rooms, including 2 Presidential Suites, 4 Executive Suites, 4 Superior Suites, 5 Bars, 2 restaurants, and a 900-seater multi-purpose conference and banqueting facilities. The facility also boasts a spa, well-equipped gym, lagoon for fishing, and two luxurious leisure and lap pools set in a tropical landscaped garden overlooking the natural Maale Lagoon.

Prof. Boateng highlighted the significance of Mr. Eduaful’s role as the first indigenous General Manager for the hotel, emphasising, “This demonstrates the potential for success in companies led by Ghanaians and sets an example for other institutions to achieve similar heights.”