Prof. Eric Danquah among 10 Ghanaians in 2023 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans

Professor Eric Danquah, Founding Director, West Africa Centre for Crops Improvement (WACCI), University of Ghana, is among 10 Ghanaians listed in the 2023 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans.

The list by Reputation Poll International (RPI), a leading global reputation firm (reputationpoll.com), which was made available to the Ghana News Agency, features individuals from sectors including Governance, Entertainment, Human rights/Advocacy, Education, and Business.

The selection criteria were Integrity, Visibility, and Impact.

Other very prominent nine personalities from Ghana featured on the list for their outstanding performance in their various fields of endeavours include Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa; and Madam Afua Kyei, Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England.

Others are Dr Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International; Mr Edward Kobina Enninful, OBE, Editor in Chief, British Vogue; Mr Ken Kwaku, Honorary Consular of Ghana to Tanzania; and Mr Kofi Tutu Agyare, Managing Partner at Nubuke Investments.

The rest are madam Lucy Quist, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Ghana; Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and Madam Theresa Ayaode, Executive Director of Multiple Concepts Groups.

In addition to the individuals recognised on Reputation Poll International’s “100 Most Reputable Africans” list for their various achievements, there are also those who are celebrated for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship, helping to transform businesses in Africa and positively impacting lives without causing controversy.

During the announcement of the list, Ms Beldina Auma, the Co-Chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee, as well as the Chair Emeritus of the World Bank Group-IMF African Society, President of SCIP-International, said the organisation was dedicated to recognizing people, groups, and businesses who continually improve lives in Africa and around the world.