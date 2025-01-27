Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis Appointed New Director-General of Ghana Education Service

The government has appointed Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis, the Provost of the College of Education at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), as the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Prof. Davis, known for his distinguished academic and administrative credentials, is expected to provide strong leadership and introduce fresh perspectives to Ghana’s education system.

He takes over from Dr. Eric Nkansah, who has been relieved of his duties as Director-General of GES. Prof. Davis’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to bring innovative leadership to the education sector in Ghana.

Prof. Davis holds a Ph.D. in Mathematics Education from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and a Master of Arts in Mathematics Education from Hiroshima University in Japan. He completed his Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) in Mathematics at UCC in 1999. Throughout his career, he has earned several prestigious awards, including the Monash Graduate Scholarship in 2007, the British Academy Visiting Scholar Award in 2011, and the Inter-Departmental Research Support Grant from UCC’s Directorate of Research and Innovation Consultancy (DRIC).

Beyond his academic achievements, Prof. Davis has held leadership roles such as Vice-President of the Ghana Education Research Association (GERA-Ghana) in 2018. He is also an active member of several professional organizations, including the Ghana Mathematics Society, Mathematics Association of Ghana (MAG), World Education Research Association (WERA), University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), and the Southern African Association of Mathematics, Science, and Technology Education (SAARMSTE).

Prof. Davis officially became Provost of UCC’s College of Education Studies in August 2022, with a three-year tenure. His appointment as Director-General of GES reflects the government’s commitment to utilizing his extensive experience in educational research and administration to tackle challenges in the sector.

With Prof. Davis at the helm, there are high expectations for driving innovation, improving educational standards, and addressing the pressing issues within Ghana’s education system. His leadership is seen as a positive step towards enhancing the quality of education across the country.