Prof Frank Arku adjudged Ghana’s Most Respected CEO

Professor Frank Sena Arku, Vice President of the Presbyterian University Ghana, has been adjudged Ghana’s Most respected Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Tertiary Education, private category.

The award was conffered on him at the 5th Ghana Industry CEO awards, organized by the Business Executive Media Group, in Accra.

The Ghana Industry CEO awards is an annual scheme aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the most outstanding CEO in corporate Ghana across a wide range of sectors.

Eligible awardees include CEOs of both private and public sector corporations and institutions,

This year, the organisers received over a million nominations, and shortlisted about 400 CEOs across the various portfolios and the jury comprised 35 per cent by a Panel and 65 per cent public voting.

Professor Arku has been instrumental in the development and growth of the Presbyterian University and is the longest serving Vice President in the University’s history.