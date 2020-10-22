Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, on Wednesday donated a JAC pickup vehicle in support of New Patriotic Party’s(NPP) campaign in the Dormaa-East Constituency, in Accra.

He said the gesture with support from other individuals, would be replicated in other constituencies with logistics such as motorcycles, and branded T-shirts.

The Professor said he was optimistic that the vehicle would facilitate movement in the Constituency and campaign activities so that Party won both the presidential and parliamentary votes in Dormaa East constituency which is in the Bono Region constituency.

He advised citizens to vote peacefully on Election Day and eschew the politics of insults that had the tendency of creating tension.

“Nana Addo being number one on the ballot sheet is enough evidence that the NPP will win again this year while the NDC takes second position but with a very wide margin,” he added.

Mr Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah, NPP Parliamentary candidate for Dormaa-East, expressed appreciation for the donation, adding that, the vehicle had come at the right time to lessen the work load on the ground ahead of the elections.

He called on other stakeholders to assist them with other logistics to enable them reach every constituent in Dormaa-East.

“Come December 7, 2020, let us all go out in our numbers to show appreciation by way of re-electing the President for his initiatives and good work such as the Free SHS, NABCO, 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs, among others,” he added.