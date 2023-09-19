Prof Frimpong Boateng Expresses Doubt About NPP’s Prospects in 2024

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a renowned heart surgeon and founder of the National Cardiothoracic Center, shared his views on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) chances in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In an interview on Citi Tv, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, who had himself aspired to be the party’s presidential candidate, raised concerns about the NPP’s ability to secure victory in the upcoming polls. He cited several key reasons for his skepticism.

He pointed out that the NPP’s goodwill, which had propelled the party to victory in 2016, had significantly eroded. He argued that the party had over-promised to the Ghanaian populace and had failed to deliver on its commitments, resulting in adverse consequences for citizens.

This, he believed, would have repercussions for the party, irrespective of its choice of leadership for the 2024 elections.

Despite his doubts, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng acknowledged the inherent unpredictability of politics. He emphasized that while it appeared challenging for the NPP to secure a victory in 2024, the realm of politics is known for its surprises, leaving the door open for unexpected outcomes.

In addition to his concerns about the NPP’s electoral prospects, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng raised broader questions about the state of leadership in Ghana. He lamented the absence of transformational leaders since the era of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president. According to him, this lack of visionary leadership has hindered the country’s progress despite decades of political stability.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng stressed the importance of transformational leadership in Ghana’s development. He questioned why, despite the absence of civil wars, natural disasters, or other major crises, the country had not made significant strides forward. He concluded that the root cause could be traced to the scarcity of leaders who could bring about transformative change.