Prof. George Kofi Amoako Calls for Enhanced Corporate CSR Alignment with SDGs

Professor George Kofi Amoako, a distinguished marketing expert and consultant, has issued a compelling appeal to Corporate Entities, Public Sector Agencies (PSAs), and Multinational Enterprises (MNEs) to urgently prioritize their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) dimensions towards advancing the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Highlighting a critical gap in current CSR practices, Prof. Amoako emphasized that many companies need to pay more attention to environmental preservation and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in their CSR initiatives. This oversight, he cautioned, could not only hinder global efforts to achieve all 17 SDGs by the 2030 deadline but also pose significant risks to the future of our planet and society.

Drawing from recent research conducted in Ghana, where he led a team analyzing CSR’s impact on brand performance across various sectors, Prof. Amoako underscored the positive correlation between Environmental, Ethical, and Social CSR and brand loyalty and organizational value. These findings, he noted, underscore the profound influence CSR strategies can have on brand success, potentially leading to increased market share and customer loyalty.

“Corporate Ghana must invest in robust CSR training programs,” Prof. Amoako urged, stressing the need for informed CSR strategies aligned with SDGs to maximize brand performance and societal impact. His extensive experience spans over three decades in industry, consulting, and academia, including collaborations with notable organizations such as Mechanical Lloyd and Fan Milk Ghana Limited.

Recognized internationally for his contributions to CSR and marketing, Prof. Amoako was honoured with the Top Africa CSR Award and named among Ghana’s top marketing scholars. His consultancy work includes projects with institutions like the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority, reflecting his commitment to integrating sustainable practices into corporate strategies.

As Director of Research, Innovation, and Consultancy at the Ghana Communication Technology University, Prof. Amoako continues to champion sustainability, marketing, and environmental conservation through pioneering research and strategic guidance. His recent accolade as an Honorary Full Professor in Marketing from Durban University of Technology further solidifies his influence in shaping African marketing landscapes.

Looking ahead, Prof. Amoako urged Ghana’s Mining and Petroleum Industries to significantly realign their CSR efforts, emphasizing collective responsibility in safeguarding the environment and enhancing social well-being.

Prof. George Kofi Amoako’s advocacy underscores the transformative power of CSR aligned with SDGs, promoting sustainable development while bolstering corporate success and societal resilience.