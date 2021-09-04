Prof Goski Alabi wins Africa’s Most Respected CEO Award in Tertiary Education

Professor Goski Alabi, Consulting President of Laweh Open University College, has been adjudged Africa’s Most Respected Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Tertiary Education for 2021 at a ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The event was organised by The Business Executive Magazine, the reputed leading periodical that covers the economy, business, finance, investment and socio-economic development in West Africa.

A statement issued by Laweh Open University College, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the objective of the award scheme, among other things, was to provide top CEOs in Africa with a form of a benchmark for assessing their performance both in “quantitative considerations, public image and appreciation (as ascertained by public voting) when compared against their peers elsewhere on the Continent.

According to the organisers, Prof Alabi’s laurel was in recognition of her enormous contributions to Tertiary Education, particularly open and Distance Education in West Africa.

Prof Alabi, who is also President of the African Council for Distance Education (ACDE), dedicated the Award to the Open and Distance Education Community in Africa, saying “it will inspire us all to contribute our best to our nation and the continent.”

She thanked God for the award and appreciated the support and votes she garnered from voters.

The statement recalled that in September 2020, Prof Alabi emerged as the Most Outstanding Female in Tertiary Education in Ghana at the 6th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards also organised by the Business Executive.