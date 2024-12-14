Prof. Gyampo and Appiah Kubi Criticize NPP Leadership for 2024 Election Defeat

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has attributed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) crushing defeat in the 2024 presidential elections to the leadership style and temperament of outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on TV3’s The Key Points on Saturday, December 14, Prof. Gyampo described Akufo-Addo’s leadership as unpresidential and a key factor in the party’s poor electoral performance.

During the discussion, which analyzed the NPP’s defeat to President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Gyampo urged the party’s stakeholders to take urgent action to save the party. He called for a removal of Akufo-Addo and his loyalists from positions of influence within the NPP.

“Let me call on the owners of the NPP to rescue the party from Akufo-Addo and his loyalists. They must act now to prevent the party from disintegrating. We need a strong opposition to hold the government accountable. The party must kick out the current executives and restore the NPP’s foundational traditions,” he said.

Prof. Gyampo expressed concern that without immediate reforms, the NPP risks losing its identity and relevance. He emphasized the importance of unity within the party and a return to the principles that once defined its standing in Ghanaian politics.

Criticism of Arrogance and Leadership Failures

Kwame Andy Appiah Kubi, the outgoing Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, also appeared on the show and criticized some of Akufo-Addo’s appointees for their perceived arrogance. He argued that this arrogance, coupled with a lack of accountability, contributed to the NPP’s historic defeat.

“Some of the President’s appointees became too arrogant. Their conduct alienated many Ghanaians and party faithful. This arrogance, coupled with a lack of accountability, led to widespread dissatisfaction,” Appiah Kubi noted.

He specifically singled out former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, accusing him of wielding excessive power and disregarding dissenting voices. “Ken Ofori-Atta grew too pompous. He was more influential than the President and Vice President. This power imbalance is one of the reasons we demanded his removal. Many of us criticised him on various platforms, but his attitude remained unchanged,” he explained.

Call for Party Reform

The panellists agreed that the NPP must undergo significant reforms if it is to recover from its electoral loss and remain relevant. Prof. Gyampo reiterated the need for restructuring, stressing that the NPP could no longer afford leadership that prioritizes loyalty to a few individuals over the party’s collective interests.

“The NPP cannot afford to continue with leadership that prioritizes loyalty to a few individuals over the collective good of the party and the nation,” he concluded.

In sum, the show underscored the urgent need for the NPP to reflect on its internal dynamics and undertake serious reforms to strengthen its identity and position as the leading opposition party in Ghana.