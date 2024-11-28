Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Begins Campaign Tour of Oti Region

The Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will embark on a two-day tour of the Oti Region starting Thursday.

The tour aims to rally support for NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, and the party’s parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 elections.

During her visit, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will engage with voters in several communities across the region, including Likpe-Mate in the Guan Constituency, New Ayoma in the Buem Constituency, Abotoase in the Biakoye Constituency, and Kparekpare in the Krachi East Constituency. She will emphasize the NDC’s commitment to empowering women financially, creating job opportunities for the youth, and enhancing education at all levels, as part of the party’s key manifesto policies.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is expected to conclude her tour of the Oti Region on Friday before returning to Accra the same day.