Thursday, November 28, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Begins Campaign Tour of Oti Region

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will embark on a two-day tour of the Oti Region starting Thursday.

    The tour aims to rally support for NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, and the party’s parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 elections.

    During her visit, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will engage with voters in several communities across the region, including Likpe-Mate in the Guan Constituency, New Ayoma in the Buem Constituency, Abotoase in the Biakoye Constituency, and Kparekpare in the Krachi East Constituency. She will emphasize the NDC’s commitment to empowering women financially, creating job opportunities for the youth, and enhancing education at all levels, as part of the party’s key manifesto policies.

    Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is expected to conclude her tour of the Oti Region on Friday before returning to Accra the same day.

    Previous article
    PNC Backs John Dramani Mahama for 2024 Elections Following Flagbearer Withdrawal
    Next article
    Dr. Michael Owusu Receives Prestigious AI Pioneer in Innovation & Excellence Award
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AAC CEO Gets Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African...

    Dr. Michael Owusu Receives Prestigious AI Pioneer in Innovation & Excellence Award

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    Dr. Michael Owusu has been honored with the AI...

    PNC Backs John Dramani Mahama for 2024 Elections Following Flagbearer Withdrawal

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Peoples National Convention (PNC) has officially endorsed John...

    Documentary Review of “American Coup: Wilmington 1898”

    Abayomi Azikiwe Abayomi Azikiwe -
    There are many lessons to learn from the violent...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    AAC CEO Gets Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship

    News 0
    The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African...

    Dr. Michael Owusu Receives Prestigious AI Pioneer in Innovation & Excellence Award

    News 0
    Dr. Michael Owusu has been honored with the AI...

    PNC Backs John Dramani Mahama for 2024 Elections Following Flagbearer Withdrawal

    Politics 0
    The Peoples National Convention (PNC) has officially endorsed John...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE