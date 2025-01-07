Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang: Ghana’s First Female Vice President

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has made history as Ghana’s first female Vice President, marking a monumental achievement in the nation’s political landscape.

Her rise to the position reflects decades of dedication to education, leadership, and empowering women and youth in Ghana.

Born on November 22, 1951, in Cape Coast, Central Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s academic journey began at Wesley Girls’ High School. She later attended the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and French and a Master’s in English. Her academic pursuit continued at York University in Canada, where she earned a PhD in English Literature. Her passion for education and academic excellence propelled her into a career of over three decades at UCC.

Her remarkable career at UCC culminated in her appointment as the university’s first female Vice-Chancellor from 2008 to 2012. Her leadership was marked by significant reforms, infrastructure development, and a commitment to academic rigor, leaving a lasting impact on the institution.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang entered politics in 2013 when she was appointed as Ghana’s Minister of Education under President John Mahama. During her tenure, she championed key educational reforms, including the implementation of the Free Senior High School program and initiatives to improve teacher welfare.

Her nomination as Vice President in 2020, running alongside John Mahama, was historic. As the first woman nominated for such a position in Ghana, her candidacy inspired countless women and girls across the nation. Though the 2020 election did not see their victory, her resilience and dedication to national development earned her another opportunity, and in January 2025, she was inaugurated as Vice President.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is known for her humility, intellect, and deep commitment to public service. As Vice President, she prioritizes education, gender equality, and youth empowerment. She is a strong advocate for accountability in governance and the equitable development of Ghana.

Her remarkable journey serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, trailblazing leadership, and the breaking of gender barriers. Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s story is an inspiring example for future generations, showing that leadership and opportunities are not limited by gender.