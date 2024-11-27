Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Pledges to Collaborate with Queen Mothers to Fight Poverty in Central Region

The Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has outlined plans for the next NDC government to actively collaborate with queen mothers, traditional authorities, and local communities to address poverty in the Central Region.

Speaking at a forum for Central Regional Queen Mothers on Tuesday, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang highlighted the urgent need for government partnerships with traditional leaders to uplift the region, which is currently ranked as the fourth poorest in Ghana.

Under the theme “Building the Central Region We Want, the Shared Perspectives from Our Queen Mothers,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasized the critical role that queen mothers can play in alleviating poverty and fostering regional development. She stressed the importance of working together to create lasting change, especially for women and young people.

Addressing the challenges in the region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang proposed several key initiatives that would be part of the NDC’s broader policy framework to empower communities. She mentioned the introduction of a 24-Hour Economy and a Women’s Development Bank, which would focus on providing financial resources and opportunities for women. Additionally, she announced the continuation of the National Apprenticeship Programme and the Big Push, which would help create jobs and support the economic empowerment of women across the country, with particular focus on the Central Region.

Acknowledging the need for infrastructure development, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also proposed the construction of new markets and the expansion of existing infrastructure to foster economic growth and opportunities in the region. Addressing the issue of high teenage pregnancy rates in the region, she assured that the next NDC government would work closely with queen mothers to tackle this issue and provide sustainable solutions to help young girls.

She also urged the queen mothers to support the NDC’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming December 7 elections, emphasizing that their votes would enable Mahama to fulfill his promises for the betterment of the region and the nation at large.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s address underlined her commitment to working alongside traditional leaders to bring tangible benefits to the people of the Central Region and empower women and young people to thrive.