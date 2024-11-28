Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Urges Guan Constituency to Hold NPP Accountable for Denied Representation

On Thursday, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), launched a two-day campaign tour in the Oti Region, addressing voters in Likpe, part of the Guan Constituency.

In her speech, she urged voters in the constituency to hold the New Patriotic Party (NPP) accountable for denying them representation in the Eighth Parliament, a decision that she described as both unjust and painful.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang reminded the people of the SANTROKOFI, AKPAFU, LIKPE, and LOLOBI (SALL) traditional areas that, despite legal challenges filed by the NDC to rectify the situation, they had been denied their right to a parliamentary representative for four years. She emphasized that the people now have the opportunity to punish the ruling party by voting them out of power in the upcoming December 7 elections.

In her remarks, she expressed astonishment at the NPP’s audacity to campaign in the constituency after having failed to provide the region with proper representation and development. “They turned their back against you and denied you representation for four years, and all legal challenges the NDC mounted proved futile. But the time has come, election time has come and you have the opportunity to make amends,” she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also pointed out the lack of development in the region due to the NPP’s failure to address basic needs like roads, schools, water, and health facilities. She highlighted how the current government, instead of focusing on meaningful development, had resorted to handing out money, food, and other inducements in an attempt to sway voters.

However, she urged the people to accept any offerings from the ruling party but still vote massively for John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s presidential candidate, and the party’s parliamentary candidates. She emphasized that only with an NDC government would the Guan Constituency see the development it rightfully deserves.

In conclusion, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s message was clear: the people of Guan have the power to correct the injustices they’ve faced, and their votes on December 7 will determine the future of their region.