Prof Karikari Calls For The Use Of Local Language In Schools

Professor Kwame Karikari, Dean of Communications Studies of the Wisconsin University in Ghana, has advocated the use of Ghanaian Languages as the medium of instruction in schools.

He said apart from preserving the language and culture using the mother tongue, one must bear in mind that language affected thoughts, and the mental development of the child was fostered well by speaking of the mother tongue.

This would, consequently, promote interactive learning sessions and enhance Ghanaian Language education to spur national growth.

Prof. Karikari made this call at the second Annual Founders’ Day Inaugural Lecture of the Komenda College of Education.

It was on the theme: “Teacher Education in Ghana; Komenda College of Education experiences.”

Prof. Karikari’s call was received with shock, as many wondered why the learned Professor would make such a recommendation at a time when good command of the English language or others could help advance one’s career significantly.

But citing his days at the College, he recollected how an Agricultural Science tutor translated the subject into fanti language and taught students to understand to the admiration of all.

He indicated that one of the reasons for the nation’s underdevelopment was the neglect of upgrading and learning of the Indigenous Ghanaian languages.

“How can a student become relevant to the community if he or she cannot communicate in their own language.

“How do you claim you are educated if you cannot speak your mother tongue,” he queried.

Prof Karikari further described teachers as ‘surrogate parents’ since they supervised students under their care and urged staff of educational institutions to take the necessary measures to provide a safe educational environment for students.

He urged students to pay particular attention to their studies, be disciplined, law abiding and added that parents, teachers, and school authorities had a shared responsibility to assist in the development of the youth by supervising them effectively to make them responsible future leaders.

“Justice Wilson said secondary education prepared most people for tertiary education, the world of work and social life and stressed that “it is, therefore, expected that senior high school should provide quality and holistic education, that prepares young people physically, mentally, emotionally and morally for family relations and nation building”.

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education charged the students to be disciplined and committed to academic excellence.

He reiterated government’s commitment to quality education, assuring that the teacher trainee allowance will not be scraped but work to improve it for the betterment of all.