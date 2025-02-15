Prof. Kobby Mensah’s Appointment Highlights Push for Governance Through Expertise

In an era where voters increasingly hold governments to account for unfulfilled promises, Ghana’s political landscape is witnessing a strategic shift toward prioritizing competence over loyalty.

The recent appointment of Prof. Kobby Mensah as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company by former President John Dramani Mahama has sparked discussions about the growing emphasis on “political delivery marketing” — a concept that ties electoral success to a government’s ability to rapidly translate pledges into tangible outcomes.

Political analysts argue that modern electorates, armed with heightened scrutiny and access to information, now function like discerning consumers. They relentlessly evaluate whether parties deliver on campaign promises, with failures often met with electoral backlash. This trend, observed globally, underscores why governments are increasingly pressured to appoint experts capable of driving high-impact policies. Prof. Mensah’s selection, experts suggest, aligns with this imperative.

A lecturer in Tourism Marketing at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Mensah brings a rare blend of academic rigor and practical innovation to the role. He is credited with pioneering the Destination Legon Tourism Programme, a hands-on initiative that tasks students with designing real-world tourism marketing projects. The program, lauded for bridging academia and industry, has produced graduates equipped to address gaps in Ghana’s tourism sector — a critical economic driver often hampered by untapped potential.

“Political credibility hinges on delivery,” remarked a Accra-based political strategist, who spoke anonymously. “When governments appoint qualified professionals like Mensah, they signal seriousness about results. Voters notice this.” Mensah’s cross-disciplinary expertise in branding, strategic communication, and tourism marketing positions him to navigate the sector’s challenges, from boosting international visitor numbers to enhancing local heritage sites. His research-driven approach, colleagues say, could inject much-needed innovation into policy implementation.

The move also reflects broader debates about governance in Ghana. Critics have long argued that appointments based on partisan loyalty rather than merit undermine public trust and slow progress. Mensah’s non-partisan profile — he is widely recognized for his academic contributions rather than political affiliations — breaks from this pattern. “This isn’t just about tourism,” said a governance analyst. “It’s about setting a precedent: expertise matters. When citizens see competent leaders delivering, it rebuilds faith in the political brand.”

For the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the appointment could serve as a strategic tool ahead of future elections. With Ghana’s tourism sector contributing approximately 5% to GDP, effective reforms under Mensah’s leadership might offer the party a visible “quick win” to showcase. However, challenges loom. Bureaucratic inertia and funding gaps have historically stifled tourism initiatives, and Mensah’s ability to drive change will depend on political backing and resource allocation.