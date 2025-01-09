Prof. Kwabena Dei Ofori Attah Urges President Mahama to Focus on Solutions, Not Blame

Associate Professor of Education at Central State University, Prof. Kwabena Dei Ofori Attah, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to focus on addressing the challenges facing Ghana rather than continuing to blame the previous government.

Speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM, Prof. Ofori Attah emphasized that Ghanaians brought Mahama back to power because they believe in his ability to overcome the nation’s difficulties.

He stressed that Mahama should avoid the blame game, particularly towards the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which, according to Ofori Attah, is a “defeated” and “humiliated” party. He also pointed out that Mahama has the experience and capability to address the issues, including economic challenges such as high prices of goods and services, and should focus on fulfilling his promises within his first 120 days in office.

While acknowledging a potential power crisis due to fuel shortages under the previous administration, Ofori Attah urged Mahama not to dwell on past mistakes but to act swiftly in solving the issues, including seeking loans from the World Bank if necessary. He concluded that the time for blaming is over, and now the focus should be on delivering solutions to the people of Ghana.