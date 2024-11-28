Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Calls for Support for Responsible Rock Miners Amid Galamsey Crisis

Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has urged the government to provide support to responsible rock miners as part of the ongoing effort to combat illegal mining, or “galamsey,” in Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with Joy News, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng explained that unlike galamsey operations, which often involve the destruction of water bodies and forest reserves, responsible rock miners operate underground, extracting rocks and gold without causing environmental damage.

He emphasized that rock miners extract gold by digging underground, crushing rocks, and separating the gold, a method that does not harm local ecosystems. “If you want to help the miners, support those doing rock mining. They go underground, extract the rocks, crush them, and extract the gold. They don’t destroy water bodies,” he said.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng urged the government to identify legitimate rock miners and offer them the necessary resources, including equipment and training, to ensure sustainable mining practices that will contribute to Ghana’s development. He also called for greater support for small-scale miners, while advocating for a complete ban on mining activities in forest reserves and water bodies to prevent further environmental degradation.

His remarks come amid heightened concerns over the devastating impact of galamsey on Ghana’s natural resources. The Christian Council of Ghana, along with other organizations, has been vocal in calling for a decisive and comprehensive ban on illegal mining operations, highlighting the long-term environmental and economic risks posed by such activities.

Reverend Cyril Fayose, General Secretary of the Christian Council, has echoed the urgency of the situation, warning that galamsey is threatening the country’s water bodies, farmlands, and ecosystems. He called for an immediate and strategic response to safeguard Ghana’s future.

The growing outcry against galamsey underscores the need for effective and sustainable solutions to address illegal mining while promoting responsible mining practices that preserve the environment for future generations.