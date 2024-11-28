Thursday, November 28, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Business

    Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Calls for Support for Responsible Rock Miners Amid Galamsey Crisis

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has urged the government to provide support to responsible rock miners as part of the ongoing effort to combat illegal mining, or “galamsey,” in Ghana.

    In an exclusive interview with Joy News, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng explained that unlike galamsey operations, which often involve the destruction of water bodies and forest reserves, responsible rock miners operate underground, extracting rocks and gold without causing environmental damage.

    He emphasized that rock miners extract gold by digging underground, crushing rocks, and separating the gold, a method that does not harm local ecosystems. “If you want to help the miners, support those doing rock mining. They go underground, extract the rocks, crush them, and extract the gold. They don’t destroy water bodies,” he said.

    Prof. Frimpong-Boateng urged the government to identify legitimate rock miners and offer them the necessary resources, including equipment and training, to ensure sustainable mining practices that will contribute to Ghana’s development. He also called for greater support for small-scale miners, while advocating for a complete ban on mining activities in forest reserves and water bodies to prevent further environmental degradation.

    His remarks come amid heightened concerns over the devastating impact of galamsey on Ghana’s natural resources. The Christian Council of Ghana, along with other organizations, has been vocal in calling for a decisive and comprehensive ban on illegal mining operations, highlighting the long-term environmental and economic risks posed by such activities.

    Reverend Cyril Fayose, General Secretary of the Christian Council, has echoed the urgency of the situation, warning that galamsey is threatening the country’s water bodies, farmlands, and ecosystems. He called for an immediate and strategic response to safeguard Ghana’s future.

    The growing outcry against galamsey underscores the need for effective and sustainable solutions to address illegal mining while promoting responsible mining practices that preserve the environment for future generations.

    Previous article
    Prophet Kumchacha Urges Ghanaians to Vote for John Mahama to Secure a Place in Heaven
    Next article
    John Mahama Criticizes President Akufo-Addo Over Unfulfilled National Cathedral Promise
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AAC CEO Gets Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African...

    Dr. Michael Owusu Receives Prestigious AI Pioneer in Innovation & Excellence Award

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    Dr. Michael Owusu has been honored with the AI...

    Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Begins Campaign Tour of Oti Region

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress...

    PNC Backs John Dramani Mahama for 2024 Elections Following Flagbearer Withdrawal

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Peoples National Convention (PNC) has officially endorsed John...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    AAC CEO Gets Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship

    News 0
    The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African...

    Dr. Michael Owusu Receives Prestigious AI Pioneer in Innovation & Excellence Award

    News 0
    Dr. Michael Owusu has been honored with the AI...

    Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Begins Campaign Tour of Oti Region

    Politics 0
    The Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE