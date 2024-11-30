Saturday, November 30, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    News

    Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Criticizes Ghana’s Leadership and the Fight Against Corruption

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Former Minister of Environment, Science & Technology, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has expressed deep concerns over the state of leadership in Ghana, stating that the country lacks leaders who are genuinely committed to the well-being of future generations.

    Speaking on Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng highlighted the growing disillusionment among the youth, noting that many have lost hope in the leadership of the nation.

    “We don’t have the crop of leaders who are ready to sacrifice for future generations. The young people of today have lost hope,” he stated.

    Prof. Frimpong-Boateng also criticized the current approach to tackling corruption in the country. He emphasized that the leadership is not taking the issue seriously enough, which has contributed to the persistence of corruption.

    “We are not serious about the corruption fight. Leading this country is not about satisfying your family alone and leaving the generation to suffer,” he said.

    His comments reflect growing concerns among various sectors of society regarding leadership integrity, the future of the youth, and the need for a more focused and genuine approach to governance in Ghana.

    Previous article
    John Dramani Mahama Hails Nacee as the Best Music Producer in Ghana
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    John Dramani Mahama Hails Nacee as the Best Music Producer in Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has publicly...

    Christian Clergy in Ashanti Region Offer Prayers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    In the lead-up to Ghana’s December 7, 2024 elections,...

    John Dramani Mahama Defends Proposal to Abolish Free SHS Secretariat

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress...

    Global InfoAnalytics Predicts John Mahama’s Victory in 2024 Ghanaian Presidential Election

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Research firm Global InfoAnalytics has forecasted a clear victory...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    John Dramani Mahama Hails Nacee as the Best Music Producer in Ghana

    Entertainment 0
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has publicly...

    Christian Clergy in Ashanti Region Offer Prayers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    In the lead-up to Ghana’s December 7, 2024 elections,...

    John Dramani Mahama Defends Proposal to Abolish Free SHS Secretariat

    Headlines 0
    John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE