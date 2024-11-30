Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Criticizes Ghana’s Leadership and the Fight Against Corruption

Former Minister of Environment, Science & Technology, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has expressed deep concerns over the state of leadership in Ghana, stating that the country lacks leaders who are genuinely committed to the well-being of future generations.

Speaking on Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng highlighted the growing disillusionment among the youth, noting that many have lost hope in the leadership of the nation.

“We don’t have the crop of leaders who are ready to sacrifice for future generations. The young people of today have lost hope,” he stated.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng also criticized the current approach to tackling corruption in the country. He emphasized that the leadership is not taking the issue seriously enough, which has contributed to the persistence of corruption.

“We are not serious about the corruption fight. Leading this country is not about satisfying your family alone and leaving the generation to suffer,” he said.

His comments reflect growing concerns among various sectors of society regarding leadership integrity, the future of the youth, and the need for a more focused and genuine approach to governance in Ghana.