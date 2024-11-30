Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Warns of Imminent Hunger Crisis Due to Galamsey

Former Minister of Environment, Science & Technology, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has expressed grave concerns about the long-term impact of illegal small-scale mining, also known as Galamsey, on Ghana’s food security.

During an appearance on Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, November 30, 2024, he warned that the destruction of farmlands by illegal miners could lead to an unimaginable hunger crisis in the near future.

“The hunger that will befall us in the future is unimaginable. Illegal miners are destroying all our pipelines and biodiversity and nobody cares,” Prof. Frimpong-Boateng lamented. He emphasized the urgent need to address the environmental damage caused by galamsey activities, which are threatening agricultural production and the livelihoods of many farmers.

The former minister also took the opportunity to criticize the state of leadership in the country, stating that current leaders are not sufficiently focused on the needs of future generations. He pointed out that many young people in Ghana have lost faith in the leadership.

“We don’t have the crop of leaders who are ready to sacrifice for future generations. The young people of today have lost hope,” he said.

Furthermore, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng criticized the government’s approach to fighting corruption, suggesting that the leadership is not taking the issue seriously enough.

“We are not serious about the corruption fight. Leading this country is not about satisfying your family alone and leaving the generation to suffer,” he stressed.

His comments underscore growing concerns about the impact of illegal mining, poor governance, and corruption on the country’s environmental and socio-economic stability.