Prof Kwaku Asare and Oliver Barker-Vormawor Urge President-elect Mahama to Prioritize Structural Reforms

As Ghana prepares for a new administration under President-elect John Dramani Mahama, prominent voices are calling for bold action and urgent reforms to address the country’s governance challenges.

Professor Kwaku Asare, a U.S.-based Ghanaian academic, emphasized the need for significant structural reforms in his reflections on the 2024 elections. He noted that the overwhelming support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in both the presidential and parliamentary races sends a strong message to the incoming government.

In a post on Facebook, Professor Asare highlighted the decisive nature of the election outcome, pointing to the shift from a split parliament four years ago to a supermajority for the NDC. He argued that this shift reflects widespread frustration with the current system and provides a mandate for the 9th Parliament, set to begin on January 7, 2025, to implement long-needed reforms.

He called for a focus on local government reform, legal education overhaul, judicial reform, and anti-corruption measures, among other key priorities. He also urged the 8th Parliament to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2021, before the end of its term, ensuring a smooth transition for the new government.

Similarly, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the Convener of the Fix the Country Movement, also urged Mahama to seize the moment and address the country’s governance challenges head-on. He stressed that, with no reelection concerns and a clear supermajority in Parliament, Mahama now has a unique opportunity to implement constitutional reforms and build a legacy of accountability.

In a Facebook post, Barker-Vormawor emphasized Mahama’s decisive victory—gaining 56% of the vote, winning 14 out of 16 regions, and securing strong support from key sectors like the military and police. He argued that this overwhelming mandate leaves Mahama with no excuses to fail the people of Ghana. Barker-Vormawor further noted that the country may never again experience such a strong call for constitutional reform and that the trust of the Ghanaian electorate must not be squandered.

“This is a mandate for Constitutional Reform! A mandate for probity and accountability,” he declared. Barker-Vormawor further stressed the urgency of delivering on these promises, cautioning that if the trust of Ghanaians is wasted, the country may never get another chance to realize its vision.

In parallel to these calls for reform, Mahama himself has acknowledged the weight of his victory and the high expectations placed upon him. In a meeting with United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Charles Abani on December 11, 2024, Mahama discussed the promises made during the campaign and the need to adjust these commitments to the realities of governance.

Mahama expressed his intent to work closely with international bodies like the UN, World Bank, and IMF to address pressing challenges, particularly in the areas of debt management, food security, and sustainable development. He also noted the need for quick action to address the erratic rainfall patterns affecting food availability in Ghana.

“We know that it is going to be tough,” Mahama said, acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead. “But we have a chance to make meaningful change, and we intend to seize it.”

With both local and international calls for reform, it is clear that Mahama’s presidency will be closely scrutinized in the coming years, with the eyes of Ghanaians and the international community on his ability to deliver on the promises made during his historic 2024 campaign.