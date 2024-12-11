Prof. Kwaku Asare Condemns Lawlessness by NDC Supporters and Calls for Immediate Action

Professor Kwaku Asare, a Ghanaian academic based in the United States, has strongly condemned the alleged attacks on state institutions by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.

Prof. Asare emphasized that no government is immune to the consequences of lawlessness committed in its name and warned that such actions could severely undermine governance in the country.

Recent reports highlighted instances of irate NDC youth besieging state-owned enterprises, such as the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGCL). These actions have been widely criticized, even by some within the NDC, for threatening public order and security. In response, prominent NDC figures such as Kojo Twum Boafo, a leading party member, have urged the youth to desist from these actions, stating that their conduct is not helping President-elect John Dramani Mahama and could create unnecessary challenges for him.

Kojo Twum Boafo, who visited the GNGCL premises during the incident, addressed the youth, reminding them that such behavior was more characteristic of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in previous years, referencing the conduct of NPP’s Abronye in 2016. He appealed to the youth to stop attacking state institutions, which could potentially escalate tensions and complicate the new administration’s work.

Additionally, North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also condemned the actions of the youth. He emphasized that such conduct does not reflect the peaceful values of their leader, John Dramani Mahama, and warned that if any of the youth were arrested, they should not expect party support for their actions. Ablakwa urged the NDC supporters to celebrate within the bounds of the law and avoid disturbing state institutions.

In a video that emerged from the scene, the NDC youth were seen attempting to forcibly open the gates of the Ghana National Gas Company, causing distress in the surrounding area. This event followed calls from NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, who had urged supporters to celebrate their electoral victory in a peaceful and moderate manner.

Prof. Asare took to social media to further voice his concerns, stressing that such actions reflect a dangerous sense of entitlement and lawlessness that could threaten the foundations of good governance. He pointed out that an electoral victory should not be seen as a license for disorder but as a responsibility to serve all citizens with humility, competence, and integrity. He added that electoral victories should not be used to reward party loyalists with jobs, contracts, or other benefits but should focus on solving national problems for the good of the country.

Prof. Asare also called for an end to violence, intimidation, and raids on state institutions, urging law enforcement to uphold their constitutional duty to protect every citizen. He concluded his statement by stressing that true victory lies in the shared prosperity of all Ghanaians, not in the spoils of power, and warned that political goodwill is fragile. If leaders or their supporters betray the trust of the people, they will face heavy consequences at the ballot box.