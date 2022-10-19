Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwaa sacked as GES Director General

The Office of the President has relieved Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwaa of his post as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

A press release from the Office of the President signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President, said, “the President of the Republic has instructed that your secondment be terminated forthwith, and you are directed to return to your position at the Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science and Technology.”

According to the statement, the Ministry of Education had informed the Office that the, “exigencies that required his skills and expertise as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service do not exist any longer.”

“Moreover, the extension of your secondment by the June 14, 2021 letter is in contravention of the Human Resource Policy Framework and Manual of the Public Services Commission, as it purports to extend your secondment beyond the 3-year maximum limit,” the statement added.

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwaa was appointed as Acting Director-General by the President in April 2017.

He assumed office on May 15, 2017, and was subsequently confirmed as Director-General in October 2017.

He was reappointed for the second time in January 22, 2021, and had served in that capacity until his contract’s termination.