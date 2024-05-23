Prof. McBagonluri Receives Top Engineering Honor

Prof. Fred McBagonluri, the Founding President of Academic City University College, has been inducted into the prestigious Virginia Tech Academy of Engineering Excellence.

This honor highlights his significant global contributions to engineering and leadership in academia.

Out of over 79,000 alumni from the Virginia Tech College of Engineering, only 179 have received this recognition. The Academy, established in 1999, honors those who have made sustained and meritorious contributions to engineering or leadership. Typically, 5-8 new members are inducted annually, celebrated at a special spring dinner.

Prof. McBagonluri’s induction into the 2024 Class underscores his achievements and Academic City’s commitment to STEM education. At the ceremony, he emphasized the vital role engineers play in addressing technological advancements and global challenges and pledged to continue promoting innovation, supporting future engineers, and collaborating across disciplines to solve pressing issues.

Prof. McBagonluri affirmed his dedication to the Academy’s values and mission, viewing engineering as a calling to improve the world through creativity and problem-solving. His induction serves as a testament to the profound impact engineers can make on society.