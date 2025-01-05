Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang Calls for Investigation into Kantamanto Fire

Incoming Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has urged for a thorough investigation into the cause of the devastating fire that ravaged parts of the Kantamanto market in Accra on January 2, 2025.

The fire, which broke out around 1 a.m., destroyed a significant portion of the market, despite efforts from the Ghana Fire Service to contain it. The blaze resulted in the loss of millions of cedis worth of goods, leaving many traders devastated.

In the aftermath of the incident, numerous conspiracy theories have circulated regarding the fire’s origin. However, speaking to the affected traders, Prof. Opoku Agyemang emphasized the need to put an end to speculation and focus on the facts. She called on the Ghana Fire Service to conduct a comprehensive investigation and provide a clear report to determine the true cause of the fire.

“The rumours will not suffice in this case. What we need is an investigation into the matter, and that must be done as soon as possible,” she said.

Additionally, the incoming Vice President took the opportunity to offer her support to the women whose livelihoods were lost in the fire. “Ghanaian women are the backbone of their homes, and their resilience is unmatched. We stand with you in these trying times,” she remarked, encouraging the women to remain hopeful despite their setbacks.

Prof. Opoku Agyemang’s call for a swift and transparent investigation highlights the government’s commitment to getting to the bottom of the tragedy and ensuring that justice is served for those who lost everything in the fire.