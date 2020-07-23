The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Organizer for Anyaa Sowutoum Constituency Mr. Charles Oteng has stated with no trepidation that, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is still a ‘Baby politician’ and should never dare of comparing herself to Ghana’s industrious Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in any regards.

Stressing that, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has not even reached the standards of Dr. Bawumia.

Mr. Charles Oteng who doubles as the Assembly Member for the Nii Okaiman East Electoral Area, made this remarks in an exclusive interview with this Reporter further applauded Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central for setting the record straight as he also showed the great discrepancy between Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Indeed you have spoken the truth. Even comparing Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to Minister for Education Matthew Opoku Prempeh won’t work. It is unparalleled..!

“She needs to sit down and take a cue from Ghana’s finest Vice President who has worked assiduously with the Father of this Nation, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to transformed the ailing the economy which was inherited from the former President John Dramani Mahama,” he challenged.

According to him, in his constituency, the opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) have tried comparing their Parliamentary aspirant to Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi. This is another comparison that is baseless!

