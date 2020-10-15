Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has presented assorted items to some organizations and institutions as part of her support for vulnerable persons in the country.

The organizations are; the Cluster of Youth Rehabilitation Institutions in South Labone -South Labone Girls Vocational Training Centre, Junior Girls Correctional Center, Shelter for Abused Children and Remand Boys, and the Makers Disability Foundation in Dansoman, all Accra.

The items included; bags of rice, cartons of oil, bags of beans, cartons of bottled water, bags of pure water, exercise books, boxes of canned fish, mathematical sets, and assorted toiletries with an undisclosed cash donation.

The institutions are administered by the Department of Social Welfare, with children between the ages of 15-18 years.

The correctional facility also caters for children who have suffered sexual and emotional abuse and human trafficking.

Some of the children have been “completely abandoned” with the Makers Foundation taking care of 100 children with Cerebral Palsy.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the gesture was part of “a personal life-long commitment” to ensure that those more susceptible to economic and social struggles received a hand of support.

The Vice-Presidential Candidate said irrespective of circumstances, vulnerable Ghanaians, when given fair chance, had the capacity to contribute measurably to the nation-building.

“This is my best effort to encourage these young ones to reorient their attitudes towards life and help their courageous care-givers to shape them into productive citizens. I hope my small contribution will inspire all well-meaning Ghanaians to do same. I am confident that we can do it together,” She said.

Madam Benedicta Esson, Founder of the Makers Foundation said: “We are humbled by your visit and the donation made to us, may God Almighty bless you.”