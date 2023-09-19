Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang Visits Accra CMB Market Fire Site

The 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang has toured the Accra CMB where several shops were destroyed.

Goods worth millions of Ghana cedis were caught up in that fire.

Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang interacted with affected traders.

The cause of the fire which started around 5:00 am on Sunday is currently unknown.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were quickly dispatched to the scene, but the fire had already spread to several shops before they arrived.

Several flammable objects were found at the scene of the fire, according to ADO1 Alex Nartey, a Public Relations Officer of the GNFS.

By the time the fire was put out, several shops had been completely destroyed. Some of the traders at the market expressed their frustration and disappointment at the incident. Many of them stated that they had lost everything.

The GNFS is advising traders to be careful with electrical appliances and to avoid storing flammable materials in their shops.

This is the second major fire incident at the CMB market in recent years. In 2020, a fire destroyed over 200 shops at the market.