Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang Visits Limited Voter Registration Centres In Accra

The 2020 Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has visited some centers used for the ongoing limited voter registration exercise in parts of Greater Accra Region.

The tour which began today took her to registration centres in GA East, Ga West and Ga North where she too the opportunity to abreast herself and her team with the processes, problems and difficulties people are facing as regards the registration.

The limited voter registration exercise began on Tuesday, September 12 and scheduled to end on Monday, October 2.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang called on the EC to heed to the calls of the general public to have the registration moved closer to the voters since majority of them are complaining of access to registration centers.

She added her voice to the people calling on the EC to reconsider its decision to restrict the registration exercise to its district offices only, saying that is very worrying.

She told the media that, it the NDC had recommended that in line with regulation 22(b) of CI 91 as amended by CI 126, the Commission listens to the call for the extension of the exercise to take place in the electoral areas and not limited to the district offices of the Commission, and that this if done could curb many inconveniences including transportation, lack of money to move from distant locations and access.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is scheduled to visit other centres.