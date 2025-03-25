Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse’s Scholarly Works to Aid Climate Action in Ghana

The groundbreaking research of Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, a leading climate scientist and vice chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group, is set to play a crucial role in Ghana’s climate resilience efforts. Her extensive work in climate modeling, data analysis, and policy recommendations provides valuable insights for decision-makers, researchers, and students.

At a recent exhibition showcasing her 69 scholarly publications, books, and online interactive tools, Prof. Klutse emphasized the importance of data-driven decision-making in shaping Ghana’s climate policies.

She also introduced an Interactive Climate Atlas, a freely available resource designed to assist policymakers, researchers, and educators in understanding and addressing climate risks.

“This tool is essential for decision-makers, students, and researchers. It provides access to datasets from both models and observations, helping to better predict climate trends and their potential impact,” she stated.

Climate Science, Policy, and Politics

In an interview, Prof. Klutse revealed that her upcoming lecture at the Balme Library, University of Ghana, would focus on “The Physics, Policies, and Politics of Climate Change.” She explained that while scientific research informs policy, politics often determines how these policies are implemented.

“In my research, I have come to understand that policy implications of our scientific findings are largely shaped by political decisions. Sometimes, these policies are even influenced by factors like racism,” she noted.

She further highlighted her experience in shaping government policies both in Ghana and internationally. “As a physicist, I understand the science of climate change, but I have also worked on policies for governments and engaged in partisan politics. This has given me insight into how politics influences climate action,” she added.

Key Climate Challenges in Ghana

Prof. Klutse stressed the urgent need for action on water security, deforestation, and land degradation due to climate change.

“We are already seeing the effects of climate change on our land and water resources. Deforestation is depleting soil nutrients, and illegal mining is worsening the situation. While we cannot stop some impacts of climate change, we can certainly take action against issues like illegal mining,” she cautioned.

She also emphasized the importance of investment in scientific research, noting that climate research is expensive and requires long-term commitment and funding.

“Producing research findings takes perseverance, consistency, and investment. Unfortunately, much of my work is supported by external donor funding. The Government of Ghana needs to invest more in research—not just in climate science but in all areas of scientific study—to drive national development,” she urged.

With climate change posing increasing risks to Ghana’s agriculture, water security, and infrastructure, Prof. Klutse’s work stands as a critical resource for policymakers and stakeholders looking to develop sustainable solutions.

She continues to advocate for stronger government commitment to scientific research, stressing that locally funded research is key to addressing Ghana’s climate challenges effectively.

By PROSPER KAY AGBENYEGA