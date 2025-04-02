Prof. Nana Ama Klutse Champions Data-Driven Climate Resilience in Ghana

Climate change is no longer a distant threat—it is shaping our present reality. In Ghana, where environmental challenges are rapidly evolving, one figure is pioneering a new approach to climate resilience through the power of data and innovation.

Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and Vice Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group, is leading the charge by fusing scientific research with transformative policy initiatives.

At the launch of her inaugural lecture at the University of Ghana’s Balme Library, Prof. Klutse underscored the pivotal role that data-driven decision-making plays in crafting effective climate policies. Her extensive body of work—encompassing 69 scholarly publications, books, and interactive digital tools—demonstrates a career dedicated not only to advancing climate science but also to translating that science into real-world solutions.

Her upcoming lecture on March 27, 2025, titled “The Physics, Policies, and Politics of Climate Change,” will delve into the complex interplay between climate science and governance, highlighting how data and technological tools can drive policy transformation.

Prof. Klutse’s work extends beyond the laboratory and into the corridors of policymaking, where she confronts the realities that shape environmental action.

“As a physicist, I grasp the science of climate change, but my experience in policy formulation and partisan politics has given me a deeper understanding of how politics influences climate action,” she explained during an interview with JoyNews. She candidly noted that even factors like racism can influence the execution of policies, reinforcing the need for robust, unbiased data to guide decision-making.

One of her landmark contributions is the Interactive Climate Atlas—a free, data-rich resource that empowers policymakers, researchers, and educators to analyze climate risks with unprecedented clarity.

“This tool is essential for decision-makers, students, and researchers. It provides access to datasets from both models and observations, enabling better predictions of climate trends and their potential impact,” she stated. By democratizing access to vital climate data, the Atlas serves as a critical instrument in the fight against environmental degradation, water scarcity, deforestation, and land degradation.

Prof. Klutse is acutely aware of the challenges Ghana faces. “We are already witnessing the adverse effects of climate change on our land and water resources. Deforestation is stripping the soil of vital nutrients, and illegal mining is exacerbating the crisis. While some climate impacts are unavoidable, we can and must take decisive action against issues like illegal mining,” she cautioned.

Her call for immediate, proactive measures is a rallying cry for integrating innovative scientific research into comprehensive environmental strategies.

Beyond her advocacy for technological solutions, Prof. Klutse is also a staunch proponent of increased investment in local scientific research. “Producing impactful research demands perseverance, consistency, and funding. Unfortunately, much of my work relies on external donor support. The Government of Ghana must prioritize investment in research—not just in climate science but across all scientific disciplines—to drive national development,” she urged.

This emphasis on locally funded research highlights her vision of a self-reliant, innovative approach to tackling climate challenges.

In the midst of Ghana’s struggle against escalating environmental risks, Prof. Klutse’s dual expertise as a scientist and policymaker positions her as a strategic leader in the nation’s quest for climate resilience. Her efforts to bridge the gap between academic research and policy are setting a new benchmark for how technology and data can inform and transform governance.

Provost of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences, Prof. Sandow Mark Yidana, lauded her dedication and forward-thinking approach, reinforcing the critical importance of integrating scientific innovation into the fabric of policy.

As Ghana navigates a future marked by environmental uncertainty, the work of Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse stands as a testament to the transformative power of data-driven governance.

Her vision is clear: effective climate action requires a fusion of science, strategic policymaking, and unwavering political will—a formula that promises to safeguard Ghana’s environmental and economic future for generations to come.