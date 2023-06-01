Prof. Nyarko urges TESCON to preach the good news of NPP to win election 2024

Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has called on the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to spread the achievements of the party to help maintain power in election 2024.

According to him, the NPP has a better record of rebuilding the economy and remained the best choice to take the country out of the current economic difficulties.

He was speaking at a fresher’s orientation, handing over and general meetings of the Christ Apostolic University College (CAUC) branch of TESCON at Kwadaso in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The MP explained that members of the students’ wing of the Party would have to play key roles in ensuring that the NPP decisively won the 2024 polls to retain power and continue to implement various interventions aimed at transforming the country.

The event was held on the theme, “Protecting our Gains and Promoting our Claims.”

Prof. Nyarko said the NPP had vision, capacity, and good programmes to manage the Ghanaian economy to provide better standards of living for every Ghanaian, hence the need for every member to work towards breaking the eight.

“TESCON owes it a duty to ensure that the youth of the Party are positioned well and will be a main pillar that will drive us to breaking the eight-year rule cycle,” he stated.

He said President Akufo-Addo had been given the opportunity to serve the country, and therefore members of the Party, including TESCON, must support him turnaround the economy.

He catalogued a number of initiatives undertaken by the Government upon assumption of office such as the issuing of national identification cards, the digital address system, restoration of nursing and teacher training allowances.

The role of TESCON, according to the MP, was critical to the electoral fortunes of the party in the 2024 election and called for a renewed commitment to retain power for the benefit of Ghanaians.

He donated an amount of GHȻ2000.00 to support the occasion.

Mr Emmanuel Osei Akowuah, the President of TESCON, CAUC, commended the MP for honouring their invitation, and presented a citation to him.

He gave the assurance that members would work hard to spread the good news of the NPP and defend its records ahead of the 2024 elections.