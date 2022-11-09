Prof. Olusola Oyewole urges Higher Educational Institutions to conform to ethical standards

Professor Olusola Oyewole, Secretary General of the Association of African Universities, has called on the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs)to conform to ethical standards to enable them to achieve academic excellence.

He noted that many institutions found it difficult to conform to ethical standards and that the universities appeared to be the future of hope should do everything possible to ensure that they conform to ethical standards.

Prof. Oyewole made the call at the opening of this year’s Ethics of Excellence Framework conference and Pilot Training workshop in Accra on Tuesday.

The four-day conference which is being organized by Globatech.net is being attended by educational institutions, quality assurance managers, religious and private institutions.

It seeks to train stakeholders of higher educational institutions on university management and how to ensure academic integrity.

Prof. Oyewole said the promotion and design of ethical tools for higher education institutions would go a long way to improve on the governance of HEIs in the country and beyond.

He said the degree of robustness of the tool would also set the foundation and initiate a journey towards achieving excellence in governance structure of HEIs and invariably support a cadre of newly trained academics in the area of ethics assessment.

The Secretary-General said higher educational institutions were the institutions that train the future leaders of the nation, adding that ‘we the stakeholders must ensure that there is decorum and sanity min our university campus’.

He called on senior administrators of the universities to ensure that they provide the needed support to the management tam to ensure that ethics were paramount in every aspect of the university activities.

Prof Oyewole also tasked them to take good initiative in the right direction towards betterment of the world.

Madam Nadia Balgobin, a Lead Consultant of Globethics. net Ghana, said the organization supported institutions in their efforts to introduce ethical behaviour in their higher educational institutions and integration of relevant and contextual standards and structures.

Prof. Edem Kwashie Bakah, President of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College, Ho commended the organisation for holding the conference.

He expressed the hope that the HEIs would conform to ethical standards in all their endeavours to ensure accountability and discipline in their respective institutions.

Reverend Dr Emmanuel Ansah, Globethics.net Ghana Country Director, said the pilot workshop sought to equip participants with the tools and capacity so that they would be able to assess their institutions on ethical values.

He urged actors in the nations tertiary institutions to redouble their efforts in the training of the critical manpower needs of the country.