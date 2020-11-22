The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said her selection to partner John Dramani Mahama meant the NDC holds women in high esteem in the country and they must show commitment to make that respect a meaningful one.

She therefore appealed to all especially women to come out in their numbers and vote massively to bring back the Party into power come Dec 7, to enable it to provide the needed infrastructure, social and economic support for them to enhance their livelihoods.

She urged women to remember the NDC in prayers to ensure peaceful elections and a win for the Party.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang said this when she addressed a political rally in Wa on Saturday, as part of her two-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.

She repeated that the NDC when voted into power, would introduce free medical primary health care for all Ghanaians, while its National Apprenticeship Programme would also cater for the training cost of the youth to enable them contribution their quota to national development.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang appealed to the electorate to vote for development and peace, which was the trademark of the NDC.

At a separate rally at Kojokperi Community in the Daffiama/Bussie/Issa District, Professor Opoku-Agyemang said time had come for Ghanaian women now, as the NDC had opened the door for them and they must participate and embrace the NDC in the December 7 general polls.

“In all of our efforts, we must embrace peaceful elections and make the results legitimate,” she said.

Mr Mumuni Jinanwie, an elder of Kojokperi Community, appealed to the NDC to upgrade their Health Centre into a polyclinic when voted into power to help provide quality healthcare services to the people.

He also pleaded with the NDC to consider providing the community with an irrigation dam to help boost agricultural production.