Prof Opoku-Agyemang campaigns for Mahama’s second coming

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agymang Election 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on Ghanaians to vote for former President, John Dramani Mahama in 2024 elections to complete his unfinished works.

“Tema Central I know you will never disappoint Ex-President Mahama, of course, he is the one coming, he’s coming again confidently and all delegates should know what to do with their votes, this is not the time for jokes, it’s the time for hard work,” she added.

She was speaking at the inauguration of a party office in the Tema Central Constituency and said the country witnessed significant development in all sectors of the economy during former President Mahama’s tenure and there was more to be done in his second coming.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang mentioned that roads, the health, education sector, and many more could attest to the fact that Ex-President Mahama was the best person to redeem Ghanaians from the current hardship.

She said it was crucial that party members voted massively for both Presidential and Parliamentary candidates of the NDC in Election 2024 to ensure that development got to the grassroots.

She said the NDC party had been in existence for years, explaining that this was due to the hard work and resilience of the members over the years.

Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary touted the party’s style of leadership which he said had been the type that had always had the country at heart and worked for the growth and sustainability of the country.