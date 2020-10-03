Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured that the next NDC government will ensure all sectors were well resourced to drive the nation’s development.

“This is enshrined in our people’s manifesto and we will implement it, as we did previously, while managing the affairs of the Country, to further bring smiles unto the faces of the entire Ghanaian populace regardless of one’s political, ethnic and religious affiliations, she stated.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang gave the assurance at a mini durbar held at Winneba as part of her tour to the Central Region to officially introduce herself to the electorates.

The tour was also to encourage the people to vote back the NDC to power. Earlier in the day, thousands of the NDC supporters and sympathizers dressed in Party colours, ushered Prof. Opoku-Agyemang into the town amidst singing, brass band music and dancing through the streets, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, applauded the people of Effutuman for warmly welcoming her and her entourage and urged them to continue to sustain and maintain the peace in the interest of development of the Area.

She urged Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to vote massively for the NDC to take the reins of administration to lessen the plight of the people as it executed the people’s manifesto towards the total development of the Country.

The running Mate later introduced Dr. James Kofi Annan, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency and called on the people to vote massively for him and the NDC.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and her team including; Mr. EKT Addo, Regional NDC chairman, had earlier paid a courtesy call on Neenyi Ghartey VII , paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area, at his palace where he prayed to the Almighty God to lead and guide the team in all their endeavors.