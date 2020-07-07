A cross-section of professionals in academia and students at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have hailed the announcement of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the running mate of John Dramani Mahama, flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying it will further women’s empowerment and national development.

The National Executive Committee of the NDC at a meeting, in Accra on Monday, unanimously endorsed the nomination of the first female to head a public university in Ghana.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang chalked that feat when she became the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast from 2008 to 2013.

In 2013, the then President Mahama appointed her as the Education Minister and she served in that capacity until January 2017.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, in an interview, the Dr. Shaibu Bukari, a lecturer at the School of Development Studies, said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang would use her rich expertise towards changing the fortunes of the Country.

“As a social democrat, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has a lot to bring to the table and it is going to be an exciting time in the Country’s politics if the NDC wins the election,” he said.

Some students told the GNA that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s candidature was in her recognition as a strong woman and a democrat dedicated to working for the betterment of all.

“I’m highly elated that my supervisor, Prof Opoku-Agyemang has been nominated to the high office of a running mate and a possible Vice President,” said Ms Linda Kwafo of the Department of Classicals and Philosophy.

She described her as “a mother and a dedicated lecturer who was committed to helping all students regardless of their academic, religious or scio-economic challenges in life” .

” I know her exploits as a game-changer as the Vice Chancellor for the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Ms Catherine Ggyir-Fors said.

: “She is a woman of faith, dignity, humility and an iconic transformational leader who is equal to the task.

“….because of her good deeds, an ultra-modern auditorium capable of hosting thousands of people has been built in her name in addition to several monumental infrastructure facilities to her credit.”

However, Mr Philip Kofi Asampong, another student said he wished the Professor would shun partisan politics and focus on academia.

This view is shared by Mr Kwabena Antwi-Konadu, General Manager of Campus Broadcasting Services (CBS) at the UCC.

He described Prof Opoku-Agyemang as courteous, cute,knowledgeable and an accomplished scholar, but said the divisive nature of politics could frustrate her.

Advertisements