Prof Pashington Obeng says inventions of African descent can never be hidden

Professor Pashigton Obeng, the interim Chief Executive Officer of the Pan African Heritage World Museum, says inventions of African descent can never be hidden in obscurity.

This is because people will eventually find out how African decent have contributed to humanity and the world at large.

Professor Obeng, who is also a Governing member of African University Collage of Communications (AUCC), Ghana was delivering a lecture on the theme: “The Truth That Went Out In The Morning.”

The lecture was to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the African University College of Communications.

Professor Obeng said, “truth stands supreme under all circumstances because good deeds of African descents are being put across by both Africans and Americans.”

He said most Africans did not take delight in celebrating the achievements of their own, but enjoy their downfall, adding such behaviour would never help make Africa great.

“African intellectuals must encourage us that regardless of your level of education and experience, we must team up with other African countries to transform our society.”

He said, “if we all Africans come from the same source, then we should find a way of actualizing ourselves.”

He advised students at the University to read books or articles on African scholars to help guide their understanding and implement their research to help the society.

“You lose track of your own development as a human being, if your focus is just getting the grades and graduating from the University,” he added.