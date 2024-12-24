Prof. Peter Quartey Warns of Economic Risks if Parliament Fails to Approve Mini Budget Before Recess

Economist Professor Peter Quartey has raised alarms about the potential economic risks if Parliament does not approve the mini budget before its Christmas recess.

He warned that any delays in passing the budget could disrupt essential government activities and lead to significant financial challenges in the first quarter of 2025.

In an interview with 3News.com, Prof. Quartey stressed that the mini budget is vital for maintaining fiscal stability and ensuring the funding of key government programs and obligations. He cautioned that failing to pass the budget on time could hinder efforts to stabilize the economy, aggravating the country’s financial difficulties, which are already compounded by high debt levels and a fragile economic recovery.

“This is not the time for delays or political disagreements,” Prof. Quartey warned. “Approving the mini budget is crucial to maintaining confidence in the economy and ensuring that the government can meet its obligations in early 2025. If this does not happen, we could face serious consequences in the months ahead.”

His concerns come amid growing tensions in Parliament over the delayed presentation of the mini budget by Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam. Observers note that the delay could complicate fiscal planning and create uncertainty for businesses and investors heading into the new year.

The mini budget, also referred to as the mid-year fiscal policy review, plays a key role in government planning, addressing revenue shortfalls, and adjusting expenditure priorities to meet pressing national needs.

With Parliament set to adjourn for the holiday season at the end of this week, stakeholders and citizens are anxiously awaiting the outcome of the budget deliberations. Prof. Quartey has urged lawmakers to prioritize the country’s economic stability by setting aside partisan differences and ensuring the budget’s approval before recess.