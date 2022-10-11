Prof Peter Twumasi applauds students athletics talent identification competition

Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) was present at the renovated Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to support the students athletics talent identification competition initiated by Koora Sports Consult.

Over 20 Senior High Schools participated in various athletics competitions organized jointly by the National Sports Authority, GES Regional Sports Directorate, and Koora Sports Consult.

The talents identified are expected to join our national teams in preparation towards the 2023 Accra African Games, Paris 2024 Olympic Games, 2026 Australian Commonwealth Games and other international competitions.

The organisers showed appreciation to Ghana Gas Company Boss, Dr Ben Asante, and Lawyer Osei Prempeh, MD for Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) for supporting the event.

The event was attended by the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof Peter Twumasi, Executive Director of Accra 2023 African Games Local Organising Committee, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Ashanti Regional Director of NSA, Mr Emmanuel Kojo Appiah , CEO of Koora Sports Consult, Mr Emmanuel Koora Tuffour , and Heads and Instructors of the participating Senior High Schools.