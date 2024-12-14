Prof. Ransford Gyampo Criticizes NPP, Calls for Overhaul of Party Leadership

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has sharply criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP), describing it as the “most unattractive political party in the whole world.”

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, Prof. Gyampo called for a complete overhaul of the party, especially while it remains in opposition, in order to rebuild its brand and make it more appealing to the public.

He suggested that the NPP needs to make significant changes, including replacing its national executives, and stated that the party must be freed from the influence of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. “Let me call on the owners of the NPP to rescue the party from the claws of Akufo-Addo and the entire executive of the party,” Prof. Gyampo urged.

The political scholar further warned that the party risks disintegration if urgent steps are not taken to unify and reorient its leadership. “They have to stop the imminent disintegration of the party because we need a strong opposition to keep the government on its toes,” he added. According to Prof. Gyampo, the NPP’s future viability depends on reestablishing its core traditions and leadership outside the current power structure.