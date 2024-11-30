Prof. Ransford Gyampo Raises Concerns Over Ghana’s Political Landscape

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has voiced his concerns about the current state of politics in the country.

In a recent social media post, Gyampo expressed frustration over a political system where competent individuals with the necessary expertise for governance are sidelined due to a lack of resources, while those with insufficient qualifications but ample financial backing manipulate their way into power.

Gyampo’s post reflects his belief that this trend is detrimental to the country’s future. He argues that while the politically capable lack the means to compete, those who manage to secure power through deceit and resource-driven campaigns often fail to deliver, leaving the country in a precarious situation.

Additionally, the lecturer criticized the recent commissioning of projects by the President, describing them as “half-baked” and questioning their readiness for public use. Gyampo suggests that such initiatives should not have been commissioned in their current state, as they do not meet the necessary standards.

His comments highlight the ongoing concerns among some political observers that Ghana’s political system is facing a crisis of leadership, where the right people are unable to rise to the top due to the prioritization of wealth and resources over competence.

Ghana’s democracy and peace would not be destroyed by those who do evil against them but by those of us who shut our mouths and look on. The refusal to take sides in the great battle for the preservation of our democracy and for good governance that translates into tangible developmental outcomes reflective in the lives of the people, is in itself a decision. It is essentially a silent acquiescence to evil politics that benefits only the political elites, their family, friends and concubines.

The tragedy of our time is that, those who can do well in governing, do not have the fire, resources and confidence to stand up to confront the current political elites in elections. But those who are incompetent are the ones who have the fire, confidence and resources to attempt to lie their way to power.

If peace means keeping my mouth shut in a country where we manipulate institutions to pervert justice; where we sink 58 million dollars in digging a big hole under the aegis of building a National Cathedral; where we spend 3 million dollars to procure 200 drones to fight galamsey but see only three of such drones; where we spend 12 million dollars for a dam in Pwalugu that is not built; where we use 34 billion cedis to address a 6 billion cedi banking sector problem; where excessive partisanship has made even the highly educated people politically mad; where the constitution has made the executive president a political king king; where we are hastily commissioning not too completed projects for the purposes of getting votes without being receptive to learning about its punishing consequences on electoral fortunes; where we are scraping the surfaces of roads to create the impression that we are fixing/constructing them, knowing very well we wont be able to complete them; and where we, through politics, manipulate the poor to defend the political elites who are responsible for the poor’s poverty, (and so in spite of hardships, high cost of living and hunger, people are bribed with ten ten cedis and kilos of rice to shout on roof tops that all is well), then I don’t want peace because, I won’t keep quiet today, and tomorrow too.

